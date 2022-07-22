Taurus Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Avoid selling land, know what stars have in store for you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): With the Jupiter retrograde in Pisces on July 29, all the 12 zodiac signs are bound to witness changes in their personal, professional and social life. Expert astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that the last week of July will be good for the people of the Taurus zodiac sign. While they will be able to resolve disputes, their health may be a matter of concern.

According to Daruwalla, most of this week will be spent completing your personal and family activities. Resolving a few family disputes will create a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere in the home. Your talent in social activities will come in handy due to your excellent personality and transactional skills. Trusting a stranger will be harmful to you. Take some time to listen to the children's problems and their solutions. Avoid land sales. Activities in the workplace will be great. The cooperation of the brothers at this time will further develop your work. There will be tension in the relationship between husband and wife over a small matter.

Be careful not to go outside the house. There may be complaints of cold and fever, due to which you will be unable to pay proper attention to your activities.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

