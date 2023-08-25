Tarot Card Reading for today, August 25: Sagittarius might fall in love, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Tarot Card Reading for August 25

Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 25: India TV exclusively brings daily tarot reading to you by Mystic Sonia. Know what the card has to say about your zodiac sign.

Aries

Cards: Five of Cups, Seven of Pentacles

You are going through the feeling of losing something. It might be a relationship or some work. However, you are not letting these feelings pull you down. Continue to move forward. That is the advice for you today.

Taurus

Cards: The Star, Knight of Cups

A beautiful emotional relationship is about to begin. It may be that you have liked someone for a long time, but now the opportunity has come that you will express them. And if you are a person who is waiting for someone to come to you and express that thing to you, then it is a beautiful time for you today, which shows a 100% possibility that this will happen to you.

Gemini

Cards: Eight of Swords and Three of Pentacles

You are going through a non-expressive mode and are unable to decipher the feeling. You are surrounded by people who won't understand your feelings so it's better to get out of that circle right now. You are sharing things with people that are not capable of listening or understanding you.

Cancer

Cards: The Ace of Wands, Eight of Cups

You may be feeling very passionate. Today you have to complete all the tasks that you have to do for yourself. The Eight of Cups says that wherever you are positive about achieving everything, there is something that will pull you down. And you get a little disappointed about that thing. So you need to get out of that phase and emotion.

Leo

Cards: Ten of Pentacles, Queen of Cups

There is a very beautiful union here with like-minded people. Those people who are a part of your soul family, those people who love you a lot, you will meet them and sit with them. And Queen of Cups is showing you in such a state that you will feel very emotionally rich. You will feel that you have got the satisfaction that you wanted for so many days.

Virgo

Cards: The Ace of Wands, Four of Wands

There are chances of wedding bells. A beautiful foundation card has come. Ace of Wands is also showing that someone is feeling passionate towards you. And they will do anything to materialise this relationship. So if you have any such plan going on, then it's good news for you.

Libra

Cards: Ten of Pentacles, Seven of Cups

Your social circle is increasing a lot. Of late you have made a lot of new friends or started sitting with friends. But from there you are getting a lot of opinions and ideas which are confusing you. So there is no need to listen to everyone. You have to fight your mind and then do your work.

Scorpio

Cards: Five of Pentacles, Two of Wands

A travel plan can be seen. However, you need to keep in mind that the people with you are in your support and love you. You also need to keep them happy.

Sagittarius

Cards: Four of Wands, Four of Swords

The energy of four and four has come again. It is the energy of balance, the energy of foundation. It is possible that you are on a very beautiful path. You have fallen in love with someone. You are going to get married. Something like that is where a new foundation is starting in your life. But at the same time, you are very scared about whether this step will be right for you or not. Remove that fear from your mind because there is so much positive energy. As soon as that fear goes, you will already see the positive points of that foundation.

Capricorn

Cards: Page of Swords, King of Pentacles

Page of Swords is with a little slow-moving energy which means if you have decided something and you have to do something or say something to someone, then you will take a lot of time to do it. King of Pentacles also shows in mature energy that you will first analyse yourself what you have to do and what not to do. Now you will put ten calculations in it and then go ahead and take a decision. So one is a very mature energy and the other is a very nascent energy.

Aquarius

Cards: Five of Pentacles, Knight of Pentacles

These cards show some kind of energy that you have to look back related to money and check that something has not happened to you where you took money from someone and did not return it. Because there is a correction phase that you can do today. And this is a very big kind of sin. If there is anything that you have taken from someone by mistake, something has happened unknowingly and you have to return something to someone, then return it. Because if you do this work today, then I think it will align a lot of your karma.

Pisces

Cards: Nine of Pentacles, Six of Pentacles

You may have made very good decisions for yourself individually. But now you have to take care of your family, all the people related to you. Are they happy with your decision? You have to self-reflect a little. And you have to see that the people around you are also as happy and proud as you are.

