Horoscope Today, May 3: Special day for Scorpio; Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, May 3

Horoscope Today, May 3: Today is the Trayodashi date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Harshan Yoga will remain till 11:27 in the afternoon, after that Vahar Yoga will take place. Along with this, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 8:56 pm tonight. Apart from this, Budh Pradosh fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 3rd May will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a positive day for you. Luck will be with you. You will develop an attachment towards spirituality. You will be able to work more on your knowledge and work skills. The chances of growth in your business will increase. You will perform any new responsibility in the best way. Expenses will increase due to some reason. There can be a miss understanding about something with the spouse. Don't ignore each other's feelings. Maintain an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Avoid unnecessary disputes, and control anger.

Taurus

Today will be favorable for you. You will spend a good time with your family. You will get new opportunities in the field. You will get a chance to prove yourself. People preparing for government jobs will get good success. The economic condition will be better than before. Avoid trusting anyone else in money matters. There will be happiness in married life. The problem can be solved by talking to each other. Time is favorable for businessmen. There are chances of some kind of accidental profit. There are chances for the students to get success.

Gemini

Today will be a good start to your day. Your creative sense will increase. You will be seen active in family life. There are chances of spending on auspicious works. You will see big positive changes in your business. Due to this your chances of getting good money will increase. During this, think carefully before making any deal. Can go on a trip with friends or family. Avoid unnecessary debate. Control your anger, and talk openly with everyone. The investments made earlier will give you good returns.

Cancer

Your day will be better. The journey done in connection with the business will prove beneficial. You can take any major decisions related to finance. People doing the business of cosmetics will get a big order. You will try to strike a balance between work area and home. You will go shopping with your spouse. You will try to solve things wisely. People doing private business will get good opportunities. Do not be careless about your health.

Leo

You will feel fit and energized. Your business will grow by getting some big orders. Your sources of income will increase. You are likely to get some good news. There is a possibility of getting a government job. You will get the support of your seniors. Your work will be appreciated. Your colleagues may create some problems. If you want to invest somewhere, then check it properly. You will attract the attention of people through your behavior. Try to understand the feelings of the elders of the house. Lovemates' relationship will be good.

Virgo

Today you will get better opportunities. There are chances of change with good job opportunities. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. The day is good for students appearing for competitive exams. You may get a job offer from a multinational company. The economic condition will be strong. Keep pace with each other, and married life will be happy. You will take time for yourself. Your health is going to be good. You will get good returns on any investment made earlier.

Libra

It will be a good day for you. There will be a reduction in the challenges coming in the field, the family environment will be happy. You will get the best results from your ability. There are chances of change in job. Your confidence will increase. Your personality will improve. There is a possibility of monetary gain from more than one source. There will be intensity in the relationship with the spouse, there will be mutual coordination. Pay attention to good food and drink. Do a checkup with the doctor. Be nice to everyone at work. Students need to work hard a little more.

Scorpio

Today will be your special day. There are chances of promotion in the job. During this time, expenses will also increase along with income. Some good news can be received from the children. It can also be related to the marriage of the child. The day will be normal for businessmen. Stay away from office politics. Today you will get the support of your life partner in matters related to money. You can think of buying a real estate. It is the right time to complete the stalled tasks. You can learn a new skill.

Sagittarius

Today will be auspicious for you. You will get special achievements in the workplace. Your ability to think and understand will increase. During this, you have to avoid laziness. Today will be beneficial for businessmen working in partnership. Your financial condition will remain strong. Your enthusiasm will increase. Will consult friends before working on any new project. This will benefit you. Do not ignore the problems related to health, see the doctor. The plating businessman will get a good profit from a customer today. You will be interested in making new dishes.

Capricorn

Your day will be full of happiness. Will complete their work in a better way with the help of colleagues in the workplace. Due to the progress of the daughter in the house, the atmosphere of the family will be full of happiness. People doing farming business will get good profit. Your mind will be engaged in social and political work. People of this zodiac need to avoid any kind of legal matters today. You will get good news from the child side. People connected in the field of teaching will get good opportunities.

Aquarius

Today you will have a good day. Your married relationship will improve. You will buy a favorite gift for your spouse. You can go out somewhere where you will have a good time. Your confidence will increase. Your behavior will see an improvement in the family situation. With the advice of experienced people, you will be able to take your business forward. You will be able to increase your income through your personal efforts. Your health will be better than before. Students' interest in artistic works will increase. Along with this, new opportunities will also be available.

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. Along with monetary gains, expenses will also increase. There may be tough competition in the office. You will be able to get out of trouble with patience. There are chances of getting money. You will feel joy in your family life. During this, you will try to keep yourself calm. Today is a great day for the students. There are chances of getting a new promotion. Your financial condition will be good. You need to take care of your health.

Read More Astrology News