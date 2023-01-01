Horoscope Today, January 2, 2023: Capricorn needs to take care of their health, know about other zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 2, 2023

Horoscope Today 2 January 2023: Today is the Ekadashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Monday. Ekadashi Tithi will be till 8:23 pm tonight. From 6.49 am today morning till 6.53 am the next day it will be possible. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 2.24 pm today. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 2:24 pm today. Apart from this, today is Putrada Ekadashi fast. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will January 2 be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You will get some big financial benefits in business, because of which your income will increase and you will also get respect in society. People associated with the job are also likely to get the desired benefits today. Women should pay special attention to their health today, excessive work at home can worsen their health. Students should start their project work today so that they can get time to prepare for the exam. Hard work will give good results. Today is also a good day for the self-employed, success will come with hard work. Offer water to the Sun.

Taurus

Today is a special day for you. Your health will be good and you will feel refreshed. Your inclination will be in social activities, you can go to the needy and distribute warm clothes or things needed by them. Will get full support from the family. Children will also be ready to help you as much as possible, in this way morality will definitely develop in children and they will be able to become good citizens in future. The day is good for the unmarried, today relationships might bloom. Today is a favorable day for people associated with fashion and media. Housewives will have a good day with entertainment.

Gemini

Today will be favorable for you. Your day will be spent in picnics with friends. You can get mental relief in your job and business. There will be confusion in taking any kind of decision, but taking advice from your elders can provide proper guidance. You will interact with the children regarding their careers and also give appropriate advice. Today is a favorable day for the people associated with writing, can go to attend a seminar. There his talent can be respected. Today is a good day for people associated with politics, they will get good results. Technical people can get an opportunity to go abroad for work. Any big project can be got with the help of wife. The day is good for the students, they will be interested in their studies.

Cancer

Avoid politics in the workplace today. Try to improve your work efficiency, you can achieve a higher position with your ability. Self-employed people can start a new scheme today but must take consent from colleagues. Women should not take any decisions emotionally in the family or work area. Attention should be paid to the activities related to the education of children, their attention can get distracted. Students engaged in education are likely to get proper opportunities. Can get an offer for a project abroad.

Take special care of your health by including yoga and meditation in your daily routine, and eat a systematic diet, so that you will be able to do your work successfully, chant Shani Mantra on Saturday.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You can get the best results from your hard work and honesty. You will get a different identity in society and will engage in social activities with double enthusiasm. Employed people will get an opportunity to show their talent, today your name can also appear in the list of promotions. There are indications of you getting benefits in financial matters, your financial condition can be strengthened. The family atmosphere will be happy. Students can succeed in flying high in their careers on the basis of their hard work, some good news can be received.

Virgo

Today is going to be in your favor. Your married life will be happy, relationship with your life partner will be strong. You may face some challenges today in the business running in partnership, but with mutual understanding, you will find a solution. The people who are facing any problem related to the court can get a solution today. The natives of this zodiac who are addicted to drugs will get rid of it today. Students will get good marks in the examination, and keep working hard. Elderly women in the family may have health problems.

Libra

Today you can get good support from your life partner in financial matters. Today you should support your partner with full devotion, other family members will also cooperate. The people associated with the media can get the desired benefits. Today is the best day for the students associated with the science world, they can move towards some new invention. There is a possibility of getting rid of the problems related to the income and business of the natives of this zodiac. Act thoughtfully. Health will be good today, take a tour in the morning.

Scorpio

Today will bring new happiness to you. Your health will be better today than before. You can attend a matrimonial event at a relative's place. You can go to buy some gold jewelery to give as a gift, this will make you spend a good amount of money. There are signs of good profit in your business. Harmony will remain in the family. For this, today you should behave politely with your partner. Bring sweetness to your speech and behavior, it will be better for the children.

Sagittarius

Today will be full of energy for you. You may leave for a long-distance journey. This journey can be family or business also. Changes in your nature and lifestyle over time can prove to be helpful in giving positive results. A significant contribution to the work field will benefit. There will be mutual coordination in married life and positive results will emerge. Couples should take forward the relationship very thoughtfully, family disagreements are on the cards.

Capricorn

Today can be a day full of enthusiasm for you, but you should take special care of your health. Blood pressure may increase, follow a systematic diet and consult a doctor. You have an amazing ability to run an organization, on the basis of which today you along with your colleagues will be able to find a solution to a major problem in the workplace and your progress will ease. There are chances for businessmen to get desired results today. After the hustle and bustle of the day, you will spend a good time with the family. Can also go out with the kids. Take care of your life partner's health. Offer hibiscus flowers to Maa Durga.

Aquarius



Today will be better for you. You will play an active role in the family or social activities. If you restrain your speech and behavior, then you can see positive results. You can go on a religious journey or function, where you will experience inner peace. You can also plan for any auspicious event in the family. Your responsibility can be increased at the workplace, which you will complete on time with your dedication, and you can get appreciation from the officers. Natives pursuing higher education will get some relief, they can get more time to prepare for the exam. Natives doing business can get good orders with the help of a female friend.

Pisces

Today your day can be full of busyness, but you will feel better after getting enough rest. Hard work will create a situation of financial gain for the working people, but the expenses will also increase. This expenditure can be for family or business also. Bring sweetness to your speech and behavior, otherwise, there can be obstacles in the work done. Maintaining balance in married life will increase intimacy in relationships. Today there are chances of profit for women associated with writing or media. You can get a good offer. There is a strong possibility of financial gain. Offer red flowers to Lakshmi ji.

Read More Astrology News