Financial Horoscope, Sept 28: With Maa Chandraghanta's blessings Virgo, Pisces' business will flourish

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Horoscope Today, Sept 28 (Navratri Day 3): Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Wednesday is the day. On day 3 of Navratri 2022, the business of Virgo and Pisces will flourish but what about others? Know what gift will the third day of Navratri will bring for you and the luck of which zodiac sign is going to shine.

Aries

Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you start today, it will be successful. A relative will give you suggestions to increase business today. Your prestige in the society will increase. Worship Maa Chandraghanta, there will be an increase in happiness and prosperity.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will feel refreshed for the whole day. There will be positive energy around you. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to get more money than expected. People associated with the field of art will get respect in the society. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, health will improve.

Gemini

Today will be the day to bring good results for you. There will be cooperation of colleagues in the office, juniors would like to teach you work. Burn camphor in front of Maa Durga, all your work will be completed easily.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be normal. Today your business will remain normal. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little more hard to complete their work. Take blessings of mother, you will get success in work.

Leo

Today luck will be with you throughout the day. People with this amount of chemist shop will make good profits. Today you will make a plan to control your expenses. Offer cardamom to Matadurga, negativity will be removed from the house.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get opinion from some people in government work, which will make your work easier. You will get many opportunities today to increase your business. Offer flowers to Maa Durga, the stalled work will be completed.

Libra

Today will be a day to give mixed reactions. Today many avenues for your progress will open. Office work needs to be done a little cautiously. Offer sweets to the mother, sweetness will come in family relationships.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to get some good news from someone. Today, a good client will connect with people doing marketing jobs, which will make good money in future. Officials will get cooperation in completing the new project. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, you will get freedom from unwanted fear.

Sagittarius

Today will prove to be a milestone in life. Today, a deal will be finalized with an AC company in business, which will give you more profit than expected. Today will be a good day for lawyers, a new case will be taken up. Perform aarti of Maa Durga with family members, family harmony will be strong.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you need to stay away from any kind of disputes. Do not trust a stranger without thinking today. Salutations to Maa Chandraghanta, your health will remain good.

Aquarius

Today the solution of all your problems will come out in a pinch. In the office, you will give your best opinion for a project, the boss will praise your work. Today you will take interest in writing work, your writing will be better. Today your words will affect others. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will get full support of the family. Offer honey to Mother Durga, your name will be high in the society.

Pisces

You will have a great day today. The day is good for taking big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. Apply kumkum tilak to the mother, there will be an increase in wealth and grain.

Read More Astrology News