Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Dos and Don't to follow

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: This year Dev Uthani Ekadashi is being celebrated on Friday, November 4. Also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, Devutthan Ekadashi or Devotthan Ekadashi, it is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. From this day every auspicious work like marriage and other auspicious programs starts. On this day, worshipping Lord Vishnu leads to the attainment of desired results as it is believed that Vishnu ji wakes up from four months of yoga sleep. This period of four months is called Chaturmas which ends on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi and auspicious work begins.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi auspicious time

Ekadashi date starts from 7.30 pm (November 3, 2022)

Ekadashi date ends - 6 to 8 minutes in the evening (November 4, 2022)

Date of Devuthani Ekadashi - November 5, 2022

Significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi has special significance in Hinduism. Actually, the Manglik Kaaj, which were closed for months, starts from this day. Auspicious things like marriage, engagement, house-warming party starts happening after Ekadashi. It is a religious belief that fasting and worshiping Ekadashi on this day makes you get rid of all troubles. Also, devotees are blessed with prosperity and luck by worshiping Lord Vishnu on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi.

Dos and Don't to follow on Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu, so Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on this day. One should not consume meat and alcohol on Ekadashi. Even if you are not fasting, take only satvik food on this day. Rice should not be consumed. Garlic and onion should be avoided. One should not insult or disrespect anyone as doing this angers Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. If possible, take a bath in the Ganges on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi. Donating on the day of Ekadashi gives special benefits. Distributing banana, Kehar or turmeric on this day removes all the problems related to marriage. Keep nirjala fast on Devuthani Ekadashi. After worshiping Ekadashi, aarti of Lord Vishnu must be done. Offer Kheer or any white-coloured sweet on this day.

