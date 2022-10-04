Career Horoscope, Oct 4: On Durga Navami, Leo have chances of promotion at job

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Career Horoscope, Oct 4: On Durga Navami, know how the day will be

Financial Horoscope, Oct 4: The festival of Navratri is drawing to a close. On Friday, the devotees will celebrate Durga Navami in high spirits. Navami date will remain till 2.20 pm. Sukarma Yoga will be there from 11.24 am earlier this afternoon till 8.21 am the next morning. There is no obstacle in the work done during Sukarma Yoga and it is considered to be auspicious. Know how the careers of zodiac signs will be on the day and by what measures working professionals can make the most of it.

Aries

Today it will be appropriate to take the advice of elders in completing any stalled work. Happiness will come in the life of married people. New doors of success will open for the youth.

Taurus

Today your mind will be happy. Those who do stationary work are going to get more profit than expected. Father will gift you some necessary things today.

Gemini

Your day will be full of happiness. Those who are associated with politics will get some big responsibility.

Cancer

Your day will be normal. You need to take decisions wisely. If you do your own business, then you should pay attention to your words while talking to anyone.

Leo

Today you will be worry-free in every way. The day will be very good for women. Students associated with the field of commerce will get to learn something good. There are chances of promotion of people doing jobs. Today you are likely to make financial gains in business.

Virgo

Today everyone will try to walk with you. Those who are involved in court matters, their work will be done in time.

Libra

Today your stalled important work will be completed on time. Those who are associated with theater are going to get golden opportunities today. People associated with politics are going to get new responsibilities today.

Scorpio

Today, happiness will remain in your mind throughout the day. People of this zodiac who are doing government jobs will get some good news. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then you will get the support of family members.

Sagittarius

Today you will get a new position in life. For those who are fashion designers, today good creative thoughts will come to their mind. The social work done by you today will be appreciated. People associated with the works of transport will get profits. The ongoing disputes in married life will end today. Offer coconut to the Goddess, and the tension related to your business will be removed.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be normal. Those who are businessmen, today they may get to see economic ups and downs. But soon everything will be fine. If you are worried about something for a long time, then share it with your spouse, you will get peace of mind. Avoid lending money to anyone without thinking. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Feed bread to the cow, and you will get success in work.

Aquarius

You are going to have a great day. Those who are writers, today their views will be respected. Being active on social media today will prove to be very beneficial for you.

Pisces

Today you will be able to complete your planned tasks quickly. People of this zodiac sign who do iron business, will get more profit than expected.

