Horoscope Today, October 4 (Durga Navami): Scorpio's financial condition will improve; know about other zodiac

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, October 4 (Durga Navami)

Horoscope Today, October 4 (Durga Navami): Today is the ninth day and Tuesday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Navami date will remain till 2.20 pm today. Sukarma Yoga will be there from 11.24 am earlier this afternoon till 8.21 am the next morning. There is no obstacle in the work done during Sukarma Yoga and it is considered to be auspicious. Especially for joining a new job, this yoga is very auspicious. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on October 4 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Today it will be appropriate to take the advice of elders in completing any stalled work. Happiness will come in the life of married people. New doors of success will open for the youth. You will get a chance to spend some time with the kids, making them very happy. There will be more sweetness in the relationship of lovers. Offer flowers to the Goddess, the children will prosper.

Taurus

Today your mind will be happy. Those who do stationery work are going to get more profit than expected. Father will gift you some necessary things today. You will get rid of health-related problems. Your day will be spent with elders. Perform aarti of Maa Durga to maintain happiness and prosperity in the house.

Gemini

Your day will be full of happiness. Those who are associated with politics will get some big responsibility. Today your popularity among the people will increase. Those doing small-scale business will get big profit. Today will be a day to increase sweetness in relationships for lovers. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for progress in the field.

Cancer

Your day will be normal. You need to take decisions wisely. If you do your own business, then you should pay attention to your words while talking to anyone. You will get the support of your brother in some work. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Light a lamp of ghee in front of the Goddess, there will be prosperity in business.

Leo

Today you will be worry-free in every way. The day will be very good for women. Students associated with the field of commerce will get to learn something good. There are chances of promotion of people doing jobs. Today you are likely to make financial gains in business. If you are planning to buy a vehicle then today is a good day. Taking the blessings of the girl child, respect will increase in society.

Virgo

Today everyone will try to walk with you. Those who are involved in court matters, their work will be done in time. You will get the support of juniors in completing the new project found in the office. Today, you will organize a religious program at home. Chant Mata Siddhidatri Mantra 11 times, new avenues of progress will open.

Libra

Today your stalled important work will be completed on time. Those who are associated with theater are going to get golden opportunities today. People associated with politics are going to get new responsibilities today. Today there will be sweetness in your married relationship. There are chances of promotion for those who are doing jobs. Today, in the evening with the children, we will spend time playing games at home. Apply turmeric tilak, luck will continue to support you.

Scorpio

Today, happiness will remain in your mind throughout the day. People of this zodiac who are doing government jobs will get some good news. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then you will get the support of family members. Today your attention will be focused on completing some domestic work. Today your financial condition will improve. Have the darshan of the Goddess, happiness will remain in life.

Sagittarius

Today you will get a new position in life. For those who are fashion designers, today good creative thoughts will come to their mind. The social work done by you today will be appreciated. People associated with the works of transport will get profits. The ongoing disputes in married life will end today. Offer coconut to the Goddess, and the tension related to your business will be removed.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be normal. Those who are businessmen, today they may get to see economic ups and downs. But soon everything will be fine. If you are worried about something for a long time, then share it with your spouse, you will get peace of mind. Avoid lending money to anyone without thinking. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Feed bread to the cow, and you will get success in work.

Aquarius

You are going to have a great day. Those who are writers, today their views will be respected. Being active on social media today will prove to be very beneficial for you. Today you will talk to an old friend. Unmarried will get good marriage proposals today. Children today will concentrate on playing more than studying. Donate cotton lights at the shrine, and new paths of progress will be found.

Pisces

Today you will be able to complete your planned tasks quickly. People of this zodiac sign who do iron business, will get more profit than expected. You will get a gift from your brother today. You need to take special care of the health of the elders of the house.

Read More Astrology News