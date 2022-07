Aaj Ka Panchang July 28: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset timings on Thursday

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang July 28

Aaj Ka Panchang July 28: Today is the new moon day of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Amavasya Tithi will remain till 11.25 pm tonight. Vajra Yoga will remain till 5.56 pm today. Along with this, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 7.05 am today, after that Pushya Nakshatra will take place. Today is Hariyali Amavasya. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and sunrise-sunset time.

Auspicious time

Amavasya Tithi - Tonight till 11.25 pm

Vajra Yoga - Today till 5:56 pm

Punarvasu Nakshatra - till 7:05 am

Rahukaal

Delhi- 02:09 pm to 03:51 pm

Mumbai - 02:23 PM to 4:00 PM

Chandigarh- 02:12 pm to 03:54 pm

Lucknow 01:54 PM to 03:35 PM

Bhopal 02:06 PM to 03:45 PM

Kolkata- 01:22 PM to 03:01 PM

Ahmedabad- 02:25 pm to 04:04 pm

Chennai - 01:51 pm to 03:26 pm

Sunrise-sunset time

Sunrise - 5:38 am

Sunset - 7:17 pm

