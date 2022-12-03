Saturday, December 03, 2022
     
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Dec 2022: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Dec 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and sunrise-sunset time and make the most of the day.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: December 03, 2022 19:30 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Dec 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 4 Dec 2022: Sunday is the Dwadashi date of Marshish Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 5:57 am the next morning. Apart from this, today Mars will be retrograde in Rohini Nakshatra. After crossing the whole day today, Varian Yoga will remain till 3.41 pm. Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 6.33 am the next day. Apart from this, today is Akhand Dwadashi. Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, shubh muhurat and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Shubh Muhurat

Dwadashi Tithi - After crossing today's whole day till next morning at 5.57 am

Variyan Yoga - After crossing the whole day today till 3:41 in the late night
Ashwini Nakshatra - After crossing today's whole day, the next morning at 6.33 am

Rahukal

Delhi - from 04:06 pm to 05:24 pm
Mumbai - 04:37 pm to 06:00 pm
Chandigarh - from 04:04 pm to 05:21 pm
Lucknow - from 03:54 pm to 05:13 pm
Bhopal - from 04:13 pm to 05:34 pm
Kolkata - 03:31 pm to 04:52 pm
Ahmedabad - 04:32 pm to 05:53 pm
Chennai - 04:15 pm to 05:41 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:54 am
Sunset- 5: 23 pm

