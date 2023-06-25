Sunday, June 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal: Two goods train collide at Onda railway station in Bankura | VIDEO

West Bengal: Two goods train collide at Onda railway station in Bankura | VIDEO

West Bengal: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2023 8:34 IST
West Bengal: Two goods train collide at Onda railway
Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Two goods train collide at Onda railway station in Bankura | VIDEO

West Bengal: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted.

(More details awaited)

Odisha Train Accident

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches around 7 pm on June 2 near the Bahanaga Bazar station. The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express and a goods train were involved in the pile-up, now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

A few coaches of the Coromandel Express whiplashed the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related West-bengal News

Latest News