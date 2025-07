Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 28 July, 2025 : 25 crore people in danger..how will the disease be controlled? Every year 20 lakh new cases of hepatitis are reported in the world and more than 13 lakh people lose their lives due to this disease. Approximately 1 person dies of hepatitis every 30 minutes. Today is Hepatitis Day, that is the day which has been dedicated to spreading awareness about hepatitis.