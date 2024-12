Updated on: December 31, 2024 13:15 IST

Sports Wrap: Rohit Sharma acknowledges Bumrah is overworked in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma admitted Jasprit Bumrah is being over bowled in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India endured tough 2024, lost more Test matches than Pakistan in a year. Team India reached Sydney for the New Year Test, aims to level the five-match series. Watch this to get the latest updates on sports today.