Friday, May 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Shehbaz Sharif On Imran Khan: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif attacked on Imran Khan, said this

News Videos

Updated on: May 12, 2023 19:38 IST

Shehbaz Sharif On Imran Khan: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif attacked on Imran Khan, said this

Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif, while attacking Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan through a press conference, said that Imran had conspired against Pakistan and has looted Pakistan.
Imran Khan Imran Khan Latest News Imran Khan Arrest Imran Khan Speech Imran Khan News Imran Khan Today Imran Khan Latest Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News