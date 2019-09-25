Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Puerto Rico braces for flooding from TS Karen

News Videos

Puerto Rico braces for flooding from TS Karen

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 11:56 IST ]

Tropical Storm Karen bore down on an earthquake-shaken Puerto Rico on Tuesday with the island still scarred by a hurricane two years ago. Schools and government offices were already ordered closed in Puerto Rico as well as in the US.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoBMW Motorrad launches 2 new bikes; price starts at Rs 15.95 lakh Next VideoJapanese supply craft leaves for International Space Station  