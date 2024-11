Updated on: November 03, 2024 13:50 IST

New Delhi: Smog engulfs National Capital; AQI deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’ category

A thin layer of smog witnessed in parts of Delhi, as the AQI in some area stands at 385, categorised as 'Very Poor', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air condition in Delhi continue to deteriorate, making situation worse for the residents. Watch to know more!