Updated on: August 27, 2024 9:11 IST

Nabanna Abhiyaan: Kolkata Police rejects permission for protest demanding Mamata's resignation

Kolkata Police on August 26 in a press conference informed that have denied permission for the Nabanna Abhiyaan protest on August 27, citing the lack of a formal application from the student body ‘Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj'.