Updated on: September 19, 2024 10:26 IST

Lebanon: At least 14 killed, over 450 injured after multiple walkie-talkies explode in Beirut

At least 14 people were killed and more than 450 injured after hand-held radios (walkie-talkies) used by Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah detonated late on Wednesday afternoon across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, a security source and a witness said.