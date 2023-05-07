Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Karnataka Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Bengaluru Roadshow Creates Saffron Wave of Enthusiasm

News Videos

Updated on: May 07, 2023 12:42 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Bengaluru Roadshow Creates Saffron Wave of Enthusiasm

Today PM Modi's roadshow is about 10 kms....in which PM will cover 5 assembly seats..even today the enthusiasm of Modi supporters is being seen...from where PM's roadshow is going to start today.
India Tv India News Live Live News Hindi India Tv Channel India Tv News Breaking News Pm Modi Road Show Pm Modi Bangalore Karnataka Election 2023

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News