Hindustan Hamara | September 18, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 18:24 IST ]

An exercise by integrated troops of all arms and services was witnessed by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command. The drill was conducted in Super High Altitude area in Eastern Ladakh Tuesday.

