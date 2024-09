Updated on: September 07, 2024 18:57 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Devotees offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees thronged and offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on September 07 The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday. Watch to know more!