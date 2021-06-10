Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Devotees offer prayers on 'Vat Savitri'

News Videos

Devotees offer prayers on 'Vat Savitri'

On the auspicious occasion of "Vat Savitri", woman devotees offered prayers to trees in different parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10.
Vat Savitri Hindu Mythology Hindu Women Vat Vriksh Banyan Tree

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X