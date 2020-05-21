Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Coronavirus-shaped robots deployed at containment zone in Chennai to spray disinfectant

News Videos

Coronavirus-shaped robots deployed at containment zone in Chennai to spray disinfectant

As part of innovation, unique coronavirus-shaped robots with 4 wheels were deployed at a containment zone in Chennai to sanitise amid COVID-19.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X