Updated on: March 24, 2023 22:12 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is in trouble

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is in danger, and the crisis is brought on by his statement made in Udaipur. A FIR has also been filed against him as a result of this statement.