Sunday, December 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. In thyroid problem, consume mixed vegetable soup, know how to make it from Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 26, 2021 11:15 IST

In thyroid problem, consume mixed vegetable soup, know how to make it from Swami Ramdev

Consuming a soup made by steaming mushrooms, cabbage, and broccoli helps to get rid of problems like thyroid. Learn the right way to make it from Swami Ramdev.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Yogasana Thyroid Yogasan Yoga For Thyroid

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News