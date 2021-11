Updated on: November 06, 2021 20:00 IST

Kurukshetra: Allegations of Mohit Kamboj, new chapter in Mumbai drugs case?

A chapter has been opened in the Mumbai drugs case. BJP leader Mohit Kamboj made sensational allegations against the Maharashtra government and Nawab Malik. Mohit Kamboj said that many ministers of Maharashtra government were trying to recover money from Shahrukh Khan. Many ministers were engaged in lobbying after the arrest of Shahrukh Khan's son, according to him. Watch Kurukshetra with Pankaj Bhargava.