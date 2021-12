Updated on: December 19, 2021 10:41 IST

Today visit the ancient Nanda Devi temple located in Almora

This temple is established in Almora, Uttarakhand. The Nanda Devi temple was built by the kings of the Chandra dynasty. The idol of the goddess is located in the Deodhi of the Shiva temple. There is a lot of recognition of Nanda Devi among the local people.