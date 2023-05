Updated on: May 10, 2023 23:56 IST

Aaj KI Baat: Why did the people of Pakistan open a front against the army in the history of 76 years?

In Pakistan's 76 year history, army has been ruling for half the time... so far, leaders of any political party in Pakistan..... or common people.... no one can say anything against the army Didn't dare. But for the first time it is visible that lakhs of people are on the streets against the army.