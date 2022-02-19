Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
Updated on: February 18, 2022 23:48 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What court said after giving death sentence to 38 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case

A special court in Ahmedabad on Friday awarded the death penalty to 38 of 49 convicts in the 2008 serial blasts case. The remaining 11 were awarded life imprisonment. Watch exclusive report on the same in this episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
