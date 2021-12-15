Updated on: December 16, 2021 6:17 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Union Minister Ajay Mishra loses cool when asked about jailed son

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra on Wednesday lost his cool at journalists when he was asked about his son Ashish, who is in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The minister's son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused in the violence that took place in October wherein at least four farmers and a journalist were killed.