Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Women get into ugly fight & pull each other's hair over gym machine, video goes viral

Women get into ugly fight & pull each other's hair over gym machine, video goes viral

In a viral video, two women are seen getting into a huge fight. They push one another, pulling each other's hair as those near them try to separate the two. Watch it here.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 14:53 IST
Still from viral video
Image Source : TWITTER Still from viral video

A new video of two women fighting in a gym has gone viral on the Internet. In the clip, which is being widely shared across social media platforms, these women can be seen getting engaged in a fistfight. They are also seen pulling each other's hair as they compete to use the machine.  

At the beginning of the video, a woman in a black t-shirt is seen patiently waiting for her turn to use the machine in the gym. As she is finished using it and moves to a different piece of equipment another one gets to it. However, a woman dressed in green comes running at her and pushes her hard. In no time, they get into an ugly fight, pulling each other's hair and pushing one another. Others present around them rush to the two to separate them but it goes in vain. Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Kalesh Inside GYM for Smith Machine." Another said, "Bhai wo Green T-shirt me meri Step mom Hai Delete krde please Ghr ke izzat ka sawal h."

A third one commented, "Smith machine, people fighting over the worst piece of equipment in the gym." "I was waiting for the green one would thump her but pink shorts surprised me a bit kudos," a user commented.

Related Stories
Delivery agent flies on jetpack to deliver food, netizens quip 'no traffic excuses now' | Watch

Delivery agent flies on jetpack to deliver food, netizens quip 'no traffic excuses now' | Watch

Rakhi Sawant dreams of becoming chief minister, says 'Hema Malini ki kamar jese road bana dungi'

Rakhi Sawant dreams of becoming chief minister, says 'Hema Malini ki kamar jese road bana dungi'

Dhoni's wax statue in Mysore is so unlike MSD, trolls say it's 'designed by Adipurush VFX team'

Dhoni's wax statue in Mysore is so unlike MSD, trolls say it's 'designed by Adipurush VFX team'

Viral Video: Girl dances on street to Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar, auto wala joins her | Watch video

Viral Video: Girl dances on street to Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar, auto wala joins her | Watch video

Viral Video: Man recreates iconic Titanic scene with doggo and internet is amused | WATCH

Viral Video: Man recreates iconic Titanic scene with doggo and internet is amused | WATCH

Man mimics response of singers to Neha Kakkar’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remake | Watch viral video

Man mimics response of singers to Neha Kakkar’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remake | Watch viral video

Goat kneels down in front of temple during aarti in Kanpur, grabs everyone's attention | WATCH

Goat kneels down in front of temple during aarti in Kanpur, grabs everyone's attention | WATCH

A similar happened in Mumbai local too. A local train female staff was injured after a scuffle broke out when few women started hitting each other following a dispute over a seat in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. The train was running between Thane and Panvel, said S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station.

Related | Mumbai: Women hit each other on Thane-Panvel local train after argument over seat

 

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News