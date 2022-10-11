Women get into ugly fight & pull each other's hair over gym machine, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from viral video

A new video of two women fighting in a gym has gone viral on the Internet. In the clip, which is being widely shared across social media platforms, these women can be seen getting engaged in a fistfight. They are also seen pulling each other's hair as they compete to use the machine.

At the beginning of the video, a woman in a black t-shirt is seen patiently waiting for her turn to use the machine in the gym. As she is finished using it and moves to a different piece of equipment another one gets to it. However, a woman dressed in green comes running at her and pushes her hard. In no time, they get into an ugly fight, pulling each other's hair and pushing one another. Others present around them rush to the two to separate them but it goes in vain. Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Kalesh Inside GYM for Smith Machine." Another said, "Bhai wo Green T-shirt me meri Step mom Hai Delete krde please Ghr ke izzat ka sawal h."

A third one commented, "Smith machine, people fighting over the worst piece of equipment in the gym." "I was waiting for the green one would thump her but pink shorts surprised me a bit kudos," a user commented.

A similar happened in Mumbai local too. A local train female staff was injured after a scuffle broke out when few women started hitting each other following a dispute over a seat in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. The train was running between Thane and Panvel, said S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station.

