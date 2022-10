Follow us on Image Source : ANI Scuffle breaks out in Thane-Panvel local train over a seat issue.

Mumbai: A local train female staff was injured after a scuffle broke out when few women started hitting each other following a dispute over a seat in Navi Mumbai's Vashi.

The train was running between Thane and Panvel, said S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station.

Latest India News