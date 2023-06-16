Viral Video: Alien-like creature spits tree-like web, creeps out netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alien-like creature spits tree-like web

Trending News: Prepare to be both amazed and slightly creeped out! A viral video showcasing the bizarre ability of a worm is making waves on social media. In this peculiar clip, a man taps on the body of what appears to be an "alien-like" species, and within seconds, the worm spits out a tree-like structure. While some viewers may find it disgusting, others find it strangely fascinating and eerie.

The species in question is a ribbon worm, known for its slender physique and measuring just a few millimeters in width. Many of these worms display vibrant colours such as yellow, orange, red, and green, adding to their unique appearance. The video, which was shared on Twitter, features a red-coloured worm resembling a gelatinous substance with a small black dot at its mouth. As the man taps on it, the worm wriggles and attempts to avoid the taps. After several tries, it finally ejects the bizarre tree-like structure, leaving viewers astonished and intrigued.

The video has amassed over 15 million views and 60k likes. The 8-second clip has caused quite a stir among Twitter users, with comments ranging from "That is what nightmares are made of" to "Doesn't that feel so gross?! How can someone let it crawl up their arm?" Some users even compared the worm’s web to the Last of Us. “Looks like a scene in The Last of Us,” a user commented. “Stranger Things for sure,” another added.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the structure expelled by the worm is called a proboscis, a unique muscular organ inside the worm's body. When attacking prey, the worm contracts its body to push out the proboscis, similar to turning a latex glove inside-out.

The magazine further explains that there are over 1,000 species of ribbon worms found worldwide, with many inhabiting oceanic environments. One specific type mentioned is the bootlace worm, often found writhing among rocks in the waters of the North Sea.

