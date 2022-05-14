Vir Das compares Elon Musk's Twitter deal with his mother's shopping stint, calls it 'weird ego hassle'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIRDAS Vir Das shares post on Elon Musk's Twitter deal

Elon Musk said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of turmoil over the proposed USD 44 billion acquisition. Musk has been vocal about his desire to clean up Twitter's problem with “spam bots” that mimic real people and appeared to question whether the company was underreporting them.

Read: Netizens bring out jackets, shawls and memes as Bengaluru temperatures witness historic drop

It wasn't clear whether the issue could scuttle the deal. Musk later tweeted that he's “still committed to acquisition.”

Netizens, who were earlier excited over the Tesla CEO taking over the microblogging site are now in a state of confusion over whether the acquisition will actually come through or not. Comedian and actor Vir Das made a hilarious analogy over Musk acquiring Twitter. Das compared the situation to his mother bargaining at a local market.

Read: Ratan Tata shares real reason behind launching Nano; netizens call him 'Legend'

Recalling his childhood when he used to accompany his mother to Lajpat Nagar in Delhi. He talked about how his mother would go into shops and feign disdain for a product to get the shopkeeper to lower the price, only to leave the shop without purchasing it.

As other shopkeepers would approach her with better deals, das said his mother would eventually return to the first shop to buy something completely different. “She just wanted the shopkeeper to admit defeat,” Das wrote. He further described it as a “weird ego hassle between her and the guy who barely knew each other”.

Das captioned his post, "How much?"

Reacting to this, one of the netizens wrote, "You should really be writing books now. The quality of your storytelling it beautiful (sic)," and another one said, "What an apt observation. I guess all our moms were crazy (sic)."