Tigress gives birth to rare Sumatran tiger cubs at UK zoo. Hidden camera footage goes viral

The birth of Sumatran tiger cubs caught on camera has netizens convinced that it’s one of the cutest things on the internet right now. The video was posted on YouTube by Chester Zoo, which is located in England’s Cheshire. Not only does the clip showcase the rare birth of the cubs, but it also offers insights into these magnificent big cats. The chances are high that the video will leave you amazed too.

The zoo authorities proudly announced the birth of the two rare Sumatran tiger cubs and shared footage of first-time mother Kasarna and her offspring in their den, captured by hidden cameras on January 7. The mother is doing an excellent job of protecting and keeping the cubs hidden, but experts predict that they will start exploring in early April as they grow stronger.

The adorable video features the tiger giving birth to two incredibly rare cubs and nursing them. About 350 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild, making them one of the rarest tigers in the world, according to text overlays in the video. The video was uploaded on YouTube two days ago and has since garnered over 7,300 views, as well as numerous likes and comments.

Watch the viral video of birth of rare Sumatran tiger cubs here:

A YouTube user exclaimed, "Well done Chester and your glorious felines, may they live long and fruitful lives burning brightly for the future of Sumatran tigers." Another commenter added, "Amazing! They are adorable." A third individual jokingly remarked, "Born on my birthday! They have excellent taste." Lastly, a fourth commenter expressed, "Wonderful news. Well done Chester zoo."

