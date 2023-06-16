Snake comes out of ceiling fan, falls on man recording chilling video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Snake falls on man from ceiling fan

Trending News: In recent times, snakes invading people's homes have become a terrifying occurrence. From lurking behind furniture to hiding beneath bed sheets, these snake encounters can send shivers down anyone's spine. Now, brace yourself for another shocking incident that has taken the internet by storm. A viral video captures the spine-tingling moment when a snake emerges from a ceiling fan, but what happens next will make you scream in fear.

Shared by the Instagram handle @arabbird, the video shows a snake stealthily emerging from the ceiling’s fan socket. Just when you think the suspense couldn't get any more intense, the snake daringly attempts to come down through the rotating fan blades. However, the unexpected takes place when the fan's blades strike the snake with such force that it is propelled into the air, eventually landing right on the man recording the video, making him scream.

Originally posted on TikTok by user Lupita Garcia, the video quickly spread across various social media platforms, accumulating thousands of views and likes. "Lmao. What did he think would happen," a user commented. "Imma die right there lol," another wrote. "That snake planned to fall right on him," a third added.

Watch the viral video here:

