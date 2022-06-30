Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Internet is filled with hilarious Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer memes. Have you seen them yet?

Ranveer Singh is all set to make his OTT debut with Netflix India's first interactive show, 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls'. The trailer was shared by the streaming platform a few days back in which the actor could be seen surviving in the wild with adventurer and host Bear Grylls. The video captured many moments from the show like-- Ranveer getting hold of a special flower for his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, climbing the mountain ranges, jungles and caves. Not just this Ranveer could also be seen fighting against all the obstacles in the most fun way possible. The show is all set to premiere on July 8 and the fans have already started showing their excitement on social media. On one hand, where people are praising the extent he could go for his love while on the other many have shared hilarious memes based on his running-for-life scenes and dialogues.

In the trailer, Ranveer while bringing a flower for Deepika said, "Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move mountains for love, I'm going to get a special flower for Deepika. Just like my love, the flower never dies.)"

There's no doubt about the fact that his crazy antics are the highlight of the video. Here's looking at the funny reactions and memes that followed on Twitter:

Meanwhile, the actor who is known for his quirky outfit choices and style recently impressed everyone with his airport look. Ranveer's outfit screamed 'Gucci gang' as he wore the quirkiest outfit of the season. He opted for a blue and white striped shirt that he layered with a blue Gucci sweater. He paired it with casual brown Gucci joggers and carried a white Gucci bag. For shoes, he kept it classic with white sneakers. Ranveer accessorized the look with a pair of cool black tinted aviators and a pair of solitaires in both ears.

On the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordar' and now he has 'Cirkus' in his kitty which is helmed by Rohit Shetty, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his pipeline.