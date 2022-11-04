Rajinikanth's Pakistani lookalike Rehmat Gashkori has internet users scratching their heads | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAJINIKANTH, TWITTER/@IMRANKHAN Rajinikanth's lookalike Rehmat Gashkori trends

Rajinikanth, who is considered a demi-god in southern India, amasses an unparalleled fandom. The superstar, also known as Thailavar, has significantly contributed to Indian cinema. The actor has now been making headlines ever since a picture of his doppelganger surfaced on the internet. His lookalike's picture is going viral on social media, and the internet is confused about who's who.

The South Indian Superstar's doppelganger is identified as Mr. Rehmat Gashkori, who hails from Pakistan. He is a retired government employee. As soon as his pictures surfaced on the internet, netizens were speechless. They flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "That's the spell of the one and only superstar." Another user wrote, "The Thailava's charm is different but he really looks like him." A user also commented, "No one like Rajnikanth, he is the best."

Speaking to Arab News, Gashkori opened up about his resemblance to the South Superstar. He said, "During my service with the deputy commissioner’s office in Sibi, I didn’t care too much about the comments about my resemblance with Rajinikanth."

He added, "After I retired, I started using social media where many people started calling me by that name. I accepted it since I realized that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being."

Gashkori further went on to say, "I remember that I once travelled to Karachi for a medical checkup. While I was visiting a shopping mall, people gathered around me in large numbers and started taking selfies. Some of them asked: ‘Are you Rajinikanth?’ I replied: Yes, but I’m from Pakistan."

"People from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal comment on my pictures and call me Rajnikanth," he signs off."

Also read: Latest TV News: Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, twists and turns expected this week

While some referred to him as the South Sensation's doppelganger, die-hard followers argued that no one will ever be able to match Thalaivar.

Also read: Kdramas to watch in November 2022: Call My Agent, Revenge of Others, The Fabulous and more

Read More Trending News