Pakistani man's version of Aamir Khan's 'Fanaa' song on rabab wows netizens | Watch

Seems like India and Pakistan are connected over music, especially sufi and Bollywood songs. Recently, a beautiful video of a Pakistani man is melting hearts online. He played Aamir Khan and Kajol's film Fanaa’s 'Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Hai' on a rabab. Named Siyal Khan, his version of the Hindi song will leave you wanting for more. Well, the young man spread love on both sides of the border.

According to his Facebook bio, Siyal hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is a student of political science from the University of Peshawar. He played the song amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Lowari Top. The picturesque view of the pristine mountains and lush green trees added more beauty to the soulful track. Take a look.

Soon after the video was dropped online, netizens chimed in the comment section to shower love on Siyal. Incredibly impressed by his talent, a user wrote, "My ears and soul are blessed. Another said, "This is heavenly beautiful ustad." A third comment read, "What lovely music. This changed my mood."

For the unversed, Mere Haath Mein is a song from the Aamir Khan and Kajol's 2006 film 'Fanaa'. The vocals were given by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan.

This isn't the first time that this man sung a Bollywood song, Check out more of hi videos: