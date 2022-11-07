New parents Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt get 'drool-worthy' wish from Amul India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT, AMUL New parents Ranbir & Alia get 'drool-worthy' wish

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, on Sunday, November 6, and began the most beautiful chapter of their lives. The Kapoor-Bhatt clan has been on cloud nine after the new addition to their family. The actress shared the news on social media. Wishes for the new parents have been flooding in from all over the country, and now Amul has shared an extremely cute doodle on Instagram congratulating the pair, which is simply adorable.

On Monday, Amul's official Instagram account shared a caricature of Alia and Ranbir holding an adorable infant. The doodle also featured an ultrasound machine with a photo of the lion's family that the pair shared following the birth of their daughter. The text inserted in the doodle read, "Alia Bhetti, utterly daughterly delicious." Along with the doodle, they wrote, "#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter."

The sweet caricature won over the internet and left the fans gushing over the new parents.

Alia broke the news on social media with a picture that featured a lion family. Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note as she begins a different chapter of life. The actress wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love. Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!! love love love, Alia and Ranbir."

On Sunday night, Neetu Kapoor was spotted at her home after visiting the hospital where Alia gave birth and she interacted with the media. The paparazzi congratulated her for becoming a 'dadi' and asked her how does she feels. Neetu replied that she feels really happy. They further asked her whether the baby resembled Ranbir or Alia. Then Neetu said that it is too early to say whether she would turn out to be like Alia or Ranbir. "She is too small right now, just born today. So, hard to say right now but she is very cute." The reporters also asked about the new mom's health, and Neetu confirmed that Alia is doing absolutely fine after the delivery.

