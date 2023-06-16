This Louis Vuitton handbag is so tiny, it's hard to see it without microscope

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Microscopic Louis Vuitton handbag

Trending News: Get ready to witness the tiniest handbag ever created—so small that a grain of salt would struggle to fit inside! MSCHF, the mastermind behind attention-grabbing product launches, recently announced their latest creation—a handbag that requires a magnifying glass to even see it. They took a Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote and hilariously downsized it from a regular-sized 13.8 x 10.6 x 5.5 inches to a microscopic 657 x 222 x 700 micrometers!

Just imagine accidentally dropping it! One person tweeted, "I would lose this s--t so fast." MSCHF collaborated with biotechnology manufacturers to bring this bag to life, using a special process commonly used for creating tiny mechanical biotech structures.

The result is a rectangular lime green bag with a translucent appearance that becomes visible under backlight when viewed through a microscope. The microscopic handbag caused quite a stir on social media, with people straining their eyes to catch a glimpse of this tiny marvel. One person couldn't help but wonder, "How did they make this?" Another person chuckled, "The ants are gonna swag up now." Even fashion enthusiasts couldn't resist joining in, as one Twitter user commented, "MSCHF stay cuttin up."

The Microscopic Handbag will make its debut at the Just Phriends event, hosted by Pharrell Williams' auction house, Joopiter, on June 19. It will be showcased in a sealed gel case under a microscope for everyone to admire.

MSCHF is known for their unconventional releases, and earlier this year, they created the Big Red Boots, which caused quite a commotion. The TikTok videos of people struggling to remove the boots went viral, with even McDonald's joining in on the fun.

Jokes about Ronald McDonald and desperate searches for boot removal techniques flooded the internet.

