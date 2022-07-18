Little girl touching an army personnel's feet sends internet into a meltdown. Watch the Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PCMOHANMP Little girl touches army personnel's feet

Heartwarming! A recent viral video of a little toddler touching the feet of an Army personnel proves that children are the epitome of God. The clip, shared by politician PC Mohan on Twitter, has left sent internet into a meltdown. Posting the video, Mohan pointed out that it is the responsibility of the parents to teach patriotism to their offspring. "Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind," he wrote.

In the 25-second video clip, a little girl is seen running up to a group of army personnel, at a metro station. She approaches them and bends down to touch the feet of one army man as the others smile at the act of the young one. Moved by the little girl's gesture, the army man cupped her little cheeks with both hands affectionately. The video has grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons, with Twitter users overwhelmed by the toddler's value. "Goosebumps on seeing this video," wrote one Twitter user.

"My eyes welled up... happy tears... God bless the little one being raised to acknowledge & express gratitude, our soldiers of course... and their families," commented another user. "God bless her and God bless and protect our brave men," wrote a third Twitterati.

(With ANI inputs)