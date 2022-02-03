'Job toh thik hai, shadi kab karoge': One liners every single working woman is fed up of hearing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What are some of the one-liners that you as a working, single woman have heard?

No matter how high a woman climb on the ladder of success, there are always people who taunt them and make it seem like an easy achievement. Especially in India, a woman is good enough only if she is married and taking good care of her family. These days, single working women are breaking the preconceived notions that they belong at home and making sure their talent is respected. Nonetheless, taunts like "job toh thik hai, shaadi kab karogi" and "save money for your wedding" still make their way to them.

Here are some one-liners that relatives and other people say to single working women that they are fed up with hearing.

You do not have to support a family, hence you do not know how to save No man will ever want a woman who earns more than him. Single pretty women can get promotions easily. You earn only for yourself but a son contributes to household spending Job toh thik hai, shaadi ka invitation kaab bhej rahi ho How does it matter if you get promoted at your job, ultimately you will marry and have kids and sit at home Save money for your wedding. You must be spending all your money on shopping She has got an attitude because she has started earning now. Do not take the field job, you have to take care of your husband and kids.

Are you also fed up of hearing these 'dialogues'. Tell us what more one liners do you get to hear as a single working woman.