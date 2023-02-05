Sunday, February 05, 2023
     
IPS officer shares video of rat stealing necklace from jewellery store, Twitter reacts | WATCH

The now-viral video shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rajesh Hingankar has a rat stealing jewellery from a store.

Published on: February 05, 2023
Whenever you hear of jewellery theft, you always imagine a person stealing ornaments. However, it might take you by surprise that in a video that has gone viral, a rat is the new culprit. 

The now-viral video shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rajesh Hingankar has a rat stealing jewellery from a store. In the 30-second CCTV footage, the rat can is seen stealing the necklace on display after jumping from a space just above where the jewellery is kept. Upon emerging successful in opening the latch of the necklace, the rodent scurried away with it.

"For whom would this rat have taken the diamond necklace," the officer captioned the post.

The video has amassed over 30k views after being shared online.

