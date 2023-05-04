Fog blankets Delhi-NCR after rains on May morning, Twitterverse reacts with funny memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fog blankets Delhi-NCR, Twitter reacts

Trending News: Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of fog on Thursday (May 4th), an unusual weather condition for the month of May which is typically the hottest month of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an alert predicting fresh rainfall and hailstorms for the next five days. The visibility across Delhi-NCR was reduced to only a few meters and people were forced to take out their winter wear. Weather officials attributed the formation of fog to high moisture content, calm winds, and a significant difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, nine notches below normal, and a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in the month in at least 13 years.

The Twitterverse reacted to this unusual weather condition with memes and comments. A user expressed disbelief at the fog while another called it abnormal weather and felt like winter had made a U-turn.

Another netizen shared that they didn't have any memory of such wet and cold weather in May since their childhood.

Twitter users took to the platform to express their reactions and thoughts about the unusual weather conditions in Delhi-NCR. Many users shared pictures and videos of the dense fog and compared the weather to that of winter. Some users also shared memes, incorporating the fog and cold weather in their humorous creations.

Take a look at some of the reactions and memes about fog engulfing Delhi-NCR in May here:

