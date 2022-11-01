Elon Musk's Twitter bio will leave you ROFLing. It has something to do with users' complaints

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELONMUSKOFFIICIAL Elon Musk is the new chief of Twitter

Elon Musk on Tuesday changed his profile bio to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' from being a Chief Twit, as he celebrated Halloween festival with his mother. Bombarded with requests to change Twitter, Musk decided to change his profile for 112.7 million followers. This is the second time in five days that Musk has changed his Twitter bio. Netizens are finding it funny and some are also comparing this with the situation some time ago when he was going back and forth on his decision to purchase Twitter.

Musk's Twitter bio changes again

Elon Musk has not only changed his Twitter bio, but he also updated his profile picture. Now, one can see that a kid version of Musk appears in the profile pic holding a phone. The bio reads 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator', which is somewhat in alignment with his picture. Earlier, Musk had arrived at the Twitter headquarters this week carrying a sink, and documented the event on Twitter, saying "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!" and also updated his Twitter description to 'Chief Twit'.

Musk responds to people's query on Twitter

After taking over Twitter's operations, Musk has been bombarded with queries. One of the most prominent one has been the rules and regulations for obtaining a blue tick on the site. It would mean that the user's profile or account is verified. Famous American author Stephen King asked Musk that USD 20 to get the Twitter blue badge is too much. "$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron," he posted.

Musk replied, "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" The new Twitter CEO further said that he will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. "It is the only way to defeat the bots and trolls," he mentioned.

Musk also told his followers to follow Yoel Roth, who is Head of Safety and Integrity at the micro-blogging platform, "for the most accurate understanding of what's happening with trust and safety at Twitter". He also told a follower that Twitter will soon purge all inactive accounts, possibly if they are inactive for more than a year. On dissolving the Twitter board, Musk said: "This is just temporary."

Musk brings in Tesla employees to Twitter

Musk is now officially the new CEO of Twitter as the micro-blogging platform braces for deeper layoffs. He has reportedly brought more than 50 employees from Tesla into Twitter to help with the transition.

