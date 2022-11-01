Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
  Instagram fixes 'suspended accounts' bug but netizens can't get over the shock

Instagram fixes 'suspended accounts' bug but netizens can't get over the shock

On Monday, Twitter was also trending with #InstagramDown, as hundreds of users experienced similar issues logging in to their accounts.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2022 12:13 IST
Instagram has announced that an outage that told users that their account is suspended is now fixed by the company. Thousands of Instagram users from all over the world reported issues of the outage, which locked them out and informed many that "we suspended your account". In an apology on Twitter, Instagram said: "We've resolved this bug now -- it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers. Sorry." However, netizens can't get over the shock that their account was suspended.

The Instagram policy stated that they might disable certain accounts that violate community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights, according to the report. ALSO READ: Instagram crashes every 30 seconds: Twitterati react to mass suspension of accounts on photo sharing app

Twitter was also trending with hashtag #InstagramDown, as hundreds of users experienced similar issues logging in to their accounts. Several users had reported being unable to appeal Instagram's decision, which resulted in their accounts being logged out and their email and password not being found. 

