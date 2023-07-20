Burger King employee arrested for serving fries from garbage bin to customers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The employee worked as an assistant manager at the food outlet.

A Burger King employee in South Carolina, US has been booked for allegedly serving foul fries to customers taken out directly from a trash can. The arrest was led after authorities responded to a call from the food outlet located on the Duncan Bypass.

According to Fox News Carolina, it is suggested that the officers found two women at the scene bickering with the staff and hurling profanities. The officers tried to de-escalate the situation by requesting the involved people to remain calm. Upon refusing to comply by peaceful means, matters only turned worse when the duo became louder and more aggressive. They were charged with disorderly conduct.

Two days later, Burger King headquarters called the police to report that Jaime Christine Major, an assistant manager at the outlet, had been serving fries from the trash can to the customers.

According to a report in Newsweek, a Burger King spokesperson said, “These allegations do not align to the brand’s commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional guest experience. The franchise of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details currently”. Documents assessed by the portal also suggest Jamie was reportedly arrested on July 17 and held at the Union County Detention Center.

She was released from custody two days later July 19 with a set bond of $20,000. If found guilty she can serve up to 20 years in prison, as per state law.

