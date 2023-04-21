Bear caught on camera breaking into Canadian woman's car, drinks 69 soda cans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bear caught on camera breaks into Canadian woman's car

Trending News: Bears - they're big, they're furry, and they love to raid your picnic baskets. But what happens when a bear goes beyond stealing sandwiches and decides to invade your car for a midnight snack? Well, one Canadian woman found out the hard way, and the whole ordeal was caught on camera.

According to CBC News, Sharon Rosel was woken up in the middle of the night by her dog's barking. Assuming there was an intruder, she cautiously peered out the window only to discover the real culprit - a black bear casually helping itself to the contents of her car. But this wasn't just any bear; it was a soda-loving, can-crushing, thirst-quenching machine.

Apparently, the bear had managed to pry open the car door and was busy chugging down can after can of sugary soda. And when we say chugging, we mean it - the bear consumed a whopping 69 out of 72 soda cans that were in the vehicle. Talk about a sweet tooth!

Rosel attempted to spray the bear with cold water, but it didn't deter the determined bear. She even tried to reason with the bear, telling it that she needed the car for work the next morning. But the bear wasn't having any of it, and Rosel eventually had to resign herself to the fact that the bear was the new owner of her car.

To add insult to injury, the next morning, Rosel was greeted with the sight of dozens of empty soda cans scattered around her car. But at least she had the presence of mind to capture the whole spectacle on camera, and now the pictures and videos are going viral.

