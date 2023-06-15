Alligator launches surprise attack on underwater drone, tries to devour it. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Alligator

Trending News: Alligators are fascinating creatures known for their powerful jaws and their ability to thrive in both water and land environments. With their formidable presence, they often capture our attention and spark curiosity about their behaviour and interactions with their surroundings. From heart-stopping encounters like a crocodile lunging at a man to surprising moments like a deer devouring a snake, viral animal clips never fail to grab attention on social media. And now, another remarkable video has taken the spotlight. It features an alligator displaying its mighty jaws by chomping down an underwater drone during a training session by the Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

Sharing the incident on Facebook, the Lee County Sheriff's Office humorously captioned it as, "While the Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was training in Fort Myers, this insta-gator latched on to the underwater drone! See ya later Alligator!" The accompanying video reveals the gripping moment when the alligator aggressively attacks the underwater drone, showcasing its natural hunting instincts.

Posted on June 9, the Facebook post quickly garnered over 270 likes and numerous comments from intrigued viewers. One user speculated, "It was probably thinking that thing would make a nice snack." Another expressed a playful concern, saying, "Oh no!" A third comment pondered the unpredictable nature of wildlife, stating, "Wildlife is unpredictable."

Watch the viral video here:

